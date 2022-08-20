MAI Capital Management Invests $230,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

