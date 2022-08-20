MAI Capital Management Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VOX opened at $100.11 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
