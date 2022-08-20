MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

