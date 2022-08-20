3,591 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

