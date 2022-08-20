Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,460 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 759,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 128,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

