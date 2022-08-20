Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.