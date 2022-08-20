Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

