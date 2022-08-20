PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,703 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

