PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,703 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
