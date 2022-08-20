PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

