New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 4,868 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $323,916.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
