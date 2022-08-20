Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Insider Transactions at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.