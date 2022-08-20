Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $350.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.21.
Illumina Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $202.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,378.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $492.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 372.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18,873.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
