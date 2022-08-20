Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $321,750.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a current ratio of 43.25. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Origin Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

