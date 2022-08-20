Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Stock Up 1.4 %

OTIC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

