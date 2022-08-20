MAI Capital Management Sells 2,922 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

