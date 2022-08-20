ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.76. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3,037 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

