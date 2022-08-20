Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 624 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

