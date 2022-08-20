Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.84. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 107,899 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hut 8 Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

