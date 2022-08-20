Diane M. Sullivan Sells 34,514 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 1.0 %

CAL opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

