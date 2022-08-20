Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel Sells $1,536,384.44 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NWS stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 7,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in News by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in News by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in News by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

