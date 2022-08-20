XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,214,977.26 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19.

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,208,459.71.

XPEL Stock Down 7.6 %

XPEL opened at $74.99 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

