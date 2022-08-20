Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Vaxcyte worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $1,667,133. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.