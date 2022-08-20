Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli Sells 5,000 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $277.25 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.36.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.