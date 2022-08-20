PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,256,681.96 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,897,432.33.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.25 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$314.86 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

