Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $1,335,040.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

