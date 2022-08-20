Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $925,000 in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,184 shares of company stock worth $60,267 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OSS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.24.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
