Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,508 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $5,103,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

