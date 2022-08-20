Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $1,268,400.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.