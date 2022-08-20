New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 52,756 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 386.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of El Pollo Loco worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.56 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.