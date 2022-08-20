Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells $1,536,384.44 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

News Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

