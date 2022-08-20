Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Carter Bankshares worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $422.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carter Bankshares

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.