Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1,630.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 43.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 45.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.