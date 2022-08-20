Mizuho Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FRT opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

