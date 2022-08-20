Needham & Company LLC Increases Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $5.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRDY. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 57,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $169,030.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,056,465 shares of company stock worth $3,157,821 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.