Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veru Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of -0.40. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,312,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Veru

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

