Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Veru Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of -0.40. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.
Institutional Trading of Veru
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,312,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Veru
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.