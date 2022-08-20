Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,826 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Redfin worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $189,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of RDFN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

