HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $56.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

