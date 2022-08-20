Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

MPC stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

