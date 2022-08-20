Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $980,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Zymeworks worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $12,301,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.33 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

