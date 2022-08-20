IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
IonQ Stock Down 13.2 %
NYSE IONQ opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
