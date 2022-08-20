IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE IONQ opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

