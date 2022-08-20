Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.