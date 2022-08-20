Itaú Unibanco Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Market Perform

Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

