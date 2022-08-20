Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after buying an additional 395,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,325,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

