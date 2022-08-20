Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.
Sunlight Financial Price Performance
SUNL stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
