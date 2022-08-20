Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

SUNL stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

