SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

