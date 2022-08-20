Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DTEC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

