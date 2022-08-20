Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Core Laboratories worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CLB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.