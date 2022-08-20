Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,256 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 650.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

