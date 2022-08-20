Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

