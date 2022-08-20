The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $67.23 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

