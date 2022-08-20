Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S Profile

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.96.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.